Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz announce incredible news: 'We're so excited'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz have had a busy few months and not just because they recently welcomed twins, but also because they're now releasing a new book.

PHOTOS: Kelvin Fletcher and 12 more celebrities who live on farms

The book will be titled Fletchers on the Farm, and will examine the past 18 months of their lives, which has seen them living on a farm with their children. The pair made the announcement on Instagram with a video that teased fans by making it sound like they were expecting another child. "We've got some news to share with you guys," Kelvin said as his wife popped up in the corner of the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz share incredible announcement

He then added: "No Liz is not pregnant again," before the pair burst into laughter with Liz confirming that she was "definitely not".

READ: Kelvin Fletcher shares heartbreaking tribute following sad death

WOW: Kelvin Fletcher's wife Liz's baby bump amazes fans in new photos

The pair then excitedly shared the news and also gave their followers a potential glimpse of the cover of the book, which features their children Marnie, five and Milo, three, alongside the family dog. However, their recently born twins were absent.

In the caption, Kelvin and Liz explained: "We are so excited to announce our brand new book, Fletchers On The Farm, will be published on the 13th October 2022!

"When we decided to leave our happy home in Oldham for a 120-acre working farm in the Peak District, we had no idea quite what we were letting ourselves in for.

Kelvin and Liz shared the news on Instagram

"In the book, let us take you behind the scenes of daily new experiences on the farm. There are the Adventures, going from self-professed 'townies' to farmhands overnight; the Mishaps, like shearing sheep in a way that costs more than the price for the wool; and the Lessons, such as never turn your back on a flock of sheep – or put simply 'always close the gate!'"

They added: "With our wise(ish!) words on building and nurturing a happy farm and family, this book is about following your dreams – even if you have no clue how to do it!

EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz reveal gender of their twins with help from their kids

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher melts hearts with romantic tribute to pregnant wife

"Time to pull on those wellies and get stuck into our farming adventure with us! Fletchers On The Farm is available to pre-order now through the link in our bio! We hope you love it!"

Fans were incredibly excited over the news, as one posted: "So excited and just in time for my birthday," and a second added: "That's going straight in my basket."

Fletchers on the Farm, £20.00, Amazon

A third posted: "YAY!!!!!!!!! So exciting," and a fourth shared: "Grandma stays brilliant look forward to that love to all."

The news comes shortly after the couple welcomed twins last month.

SEE: Kelvin Fletcher's three-year-old son Milo proves he can drive in hilarious new video

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher's pregnant wife Liz Marsland shows off her beautiful baby bump

In a snap revealing their birth, the twins were visible in some tiny clothing, with one wearing mint-green and the other in beige as they laid on a starry blue blanket.

The newborns were also kept warm as they both had on the sweetest pair of white socks.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.