Kelvin Fletcher melts hearts with romantic tribute to pregnant wife The former Emmerdale star and his wife are expecting their twins

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz Marsland are expecting twins together and as the debut series of their show, Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, came to an end, the star paid tribute to her.

Alongside a still of the pair, who have known each other since they were eight, the actor first wrote about his experience on the show. "It's the last episode tonight!" he enthused. "What a journey it has been. Our first year on the farm and to share it with you has been a highlight. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your messages of support. We can't believe just how well it's been received. The adventure continues!"

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz play Hello/Goodbye!

He then wrote a special message for his wife, as he added: "P.S. Thank you to this woman. I know I have some crazy ideas, and this was probably the craziest, but you always believe in me. Team work makes the dream work."

Fans were blown away by his message, with many lamenting about how the show was coming to an end, and while others wished the 38-year-old the best with his growing family.

One wrote: "Oh disappointing it's the last one! We love it! Wish you guys were on for an hour! Really hope you will be doing more, would love to see how your farm is looking and doing now! Such a lovely happy family x good luck with the arrival of your twins, how exciting!!!"

A second said: "Absolutely loved it!!! Hope you're gonna do another series, what a lovely family you are too," while a third penned: "Looking forward to it, loved it hopefully you can do some more… if you have got time."

Kelvin had a beautiful message for his wife

And a fourth joked that the pair could me models as they smouldered in the photo Kelvin shared. "Cover of the Farmers' Journal," they teased.

Liz recently stunned fans when she took to Instagram to show off her blossoming baby bump – and it was the sweetest picture.

In the snap, which saw her posing in the mirror, she joked that she's concerned about the size of her tummy, despite having months of her pregnancy still to go.

Kelvin and Liz are expecting twins!

Liz, who shares daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, two with husband Kelvin looked absolutely radiant in the snap as she posed in a simple black vest and black trousers.

Her followers were quick to comment on her pregnancy photo, with one saying: "Such a lovely bump," and another posting: "Ah u look so beautiful tho."

A third fan told the star: "You truly look amazing. It's probably all the work on the farm keeping you fit!"

