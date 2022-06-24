Amanda Holden's lookalike daughter Lexi celebrates huge milestone in unexpected way The BGT judge is a has two children

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a fabulous update but on Thursday it was her daughter Lexi, 16, who took centre stage after the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed her eldest had completed her GCSE exams.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Heart Radio host shared a fabulous video as she took Lexi and six friends on a fun-filled boat ride along the River Thames.

WATCH: Amanda Holden treats daughter Lexi and friends after huge achievement

Captioning the post, the mother-of-two penned: "So very proud of my baby Lexi who has finished her GCSE’s! She worked so hard and we’re incredibly proud of her. To celebrate we went large with her gorgeous friends!

"Thanks to the fabulous @thamesrockets boats… later we ate & danced our socks off. So wonderful to be part of it #ontothenextchapter. "

Lexi and her friends have done so well

The fabulous update showed the group having a blast in a collection of short video clips and photos from the day, which were set to the song Juice by Lizzo.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting update. Donna Ida Jean Queen replied: "Well done, Lexi! Amazing celebrations." Tess Daly added three red love heart emojis.

One follower wrote: "Schools out! well done on the hard work Lexi xx." Another penned: "Love this. Well done Lexi. Time to enjoy the summer...it must feel great."

The family-of-four recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland Paris

A third penned: "Awww well done beautiful Lexi!" A fourth replied: "And well done on Lexi finishing her gcse's! Thank god they're over! My son did his last year and it's such a relief for them to be over."

One follower praised mum Amanda's editing skills and wrote: "Amanda holden- my favourite Instagram editor!"

The 51-year-old also added a photo to her Instagram Stories of the girls after their epic achievement.

Lexi and Amanda could be twins

Captioning the post, she penned: "Lexi celebration boat ride" with a link to the wonderful video.

Amanda shares daughters Lexi and Hollie, 10, with her husband Chris Hughes.

The star opened up about the family-of-four's morning routine - and it's so adorable. She said: "Chris has rigged up our alarm clock system so that they all wake up to the sound of my voice on air," she says.

"It's a down-to-earth show and I talk about everything from burning a saucepan when I tried to make pasta to my cat jumping on my lap when I was in the loo."

