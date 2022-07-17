Myleene Klass teams up with daughters to launch new album Ava and Hero are following in her musical footsteps

Myleene Klass and her two daughters fourteen-year-old Ava and Hero, 11, have spoken exclusively to HELLO! about their new joint project – an album My Lullabies: Motown, which is a collection of 13 re-interpreted classic tracks, such as My Cherie Amour, My Girl and I'll be There.

And, during our exclusive shoot and interview, Myleene spoke of her pride in her girls.

"They're my girls," says Myleene, who was a single mother following her brief marriage to her daughters' father, but is now happily engaged to her partner Simon Motson, with whom she has three-year-old son Apollo. "We're the Klass girls, that's how we see ourselves."

"We have a special bond," adds Hero. "And we'll always be there for each other."

The idea for the album came from the Myleene's Music Klass lessons she gave during lockdown, often joined by her girls. "It's been a phenomenal collaboration and I've got my own band," she says of Ava, who has passed her cello diploma exam with distinction and secured a place at the Royal Academy of Music, and Hero, who plays the trumpet and is also preparing to take her Grade Seven in piano.

There have also been reports that Myleene will be rejoining I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, this year, after being runner-up in 2006. "I haven't dusted down the white bikini just yet," she says, of the jungle shower that relaunched her career.

But today, her focus is on the album. Are there plans to include Apollo in their band?

"Well, I need a drummer," Myleene says, laughing. "He throws enough things around the house so he's showing the right potential."

Apollo's sisters are his "mini mums" who "fuss over him all the time" and his nickname is "the Emperor" – his wish is their command.

Myleene also has a son Apollo

But he's more precious for being the baby Myleene thought she'd never have after suffering four miscarriages. She has dedicated the track What Becomes of the Brokenhearted on the album to "all the angel babies", telling HELLO!: "Just because I put a lullaby album out there, it doesn't mean it's for a perfect world. I cried all the way through that song – recording and sobbing."

My Lullabies: Motown is available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music as well as other leading streaming services

