Will Smith fights back tears as he issues emotional video statement addressing Chris Rock Oscars slap The star has not been seen in months

Will Smith has broken his social media silence with a deeply emotional video addressing his Chris Rock Oscars slap.

The Men in Black star took to Instagram with his first post in months and appeared on camera to answer questions from fans about the life-altering moment in March.

The video began with words that read: "It's been a minute. Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

WATCH: Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in new emotional video

Will then appeared onscreen wearing a baseball cap and looking downcast. "It’s all fuzzy," he said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

The star - who slapped the comedian when he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss - continued: "So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking how many people got hurt in that moment.

Will said Chris isn't ready to talk yet

"I want to apologize to Chris' family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship," he said before adding that he knows the relationship may never be repaired.

Will looked down the lens of the camera as he explained: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

"I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave."

Will apologized to Chris and to Chris' family including his younger brother Tony (pictured)

The next question asked was if after Jada was caught rolling her eyes on camera, did she ask Will to do something about the joke.

He then welled up and admitted he made that choice on his own. "Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry babe," he said tearfully.

Will also apologized to his own family

Will goes on to admit that his situation has brought heat on his entire family and he feels broken-hearted that he tarnished other Academy Award nominees' moment.

"I'm sorry really isn't sufficient," the father-of-three concluded. "I'm human and I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of [expletive]."

He ended the short video by saying he hopes he can one day be forgiven by everyone.

