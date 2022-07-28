Holly Willoughby's exotic family holiday location revealed

Holly Willoughby and her family have jetted off for their summer holidays, and it appears that the family have chosen a private location for their vacation.

The This Morning presenter is soaking up the sun in Quinta do Lago, a gated community and golf resort located in Portugal. The resort features award-winning golf courses, a boutique hotel and its own private beach among many more, making it the perfect getaway for the presenter. The location was revealed by one of her team, as they shared they were also out in the pristine area.

Holly's makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill reshared a post from a colleague showing them in a breathtaking desert, and it had been captioned: "5:30am start."

Patsy then posted a serene image of the setting sun later on in the day, writing: "About last night." The striking shot looked beautiful as nearby trees became shrouded in the darkness with the sun dipping below the horizon.

The mum-of-three annually travels to the exclusive resort, and she usually meets up with colleagues like Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes.

Holly, who is now on a break from This Morning, delighted fans earlier in the week when she revealed that she had kicked off her summer break.

Holly's team joined her in Portugal

In a snap she shared online, the star held a copy of Gillian McAllister's Wrong Place, Wrong Time, as she gave a sneak peek inside her morning.

The 41-year-old wrote: "I woke up super early to finish this book before the kids woke up… wow… it was amazing!!!! Loved every page… if you are looking for a summer read… I've found it!

"@gillianmauthor thank you for having such a productive lockdown (looks back at her own banana bread photos!) and writing something so brilliant."

It's unclear how long Holly and her family will spend in Portugal, but with her 15th wedding anniversary taking place next week, it's possible that she and husband Dan will be abroad to celebrate the milestone.

