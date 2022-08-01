Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell spark major fan reaction with mini Spice Girls reunion - see photos The former Spice Girls cheered on the Lionesses

Geri Horner caused a stir after she reunited with former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

INSIDE: Geri and Christian Horner's epic homes unveiled as £440m fortune announced

Taking to Instagram, the flame-haired songstress treated fans to a celebratory selfie as the duo cheered on the Lionesses. Geri showed her unwavering support by opting to wear a Lioness jersey teamed with a pair of cream football shorts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Lionesses win Euro 2022

She was joined by a smiling Mel C, who similarly got into the spirit of things as they soaked up the jubilant atmosphere. The mum-of-one lived up to her stage name, Sporty Spice, choosing to wear a cropped white tank top and a pair of royal blue tracksuits.

MORE: Geri Horner surprises fans as she poses with son Monty inside family home

MORE: Geri Horner and husband Christian enjoy helicopter trip for romantic date – and that's not all

In another photo, the brunette beauty could be seen wearing a neon orange 'away' football jersey.

Geri captioned her snaps: "Yay congratulations @Lionesses! So proud of you" followed by a lion emoji.

The former Spice Girls rallied behind the Lionesses

Her fans flocked to the comment section to express their joy, with one writing: "Two Spicy legends bringing lots of luck and Girl Power to Wembley tonight! Well done" while a second penned: "Girl power, congratulations to the amazing lionesses they were absolutely brilliant."

Stunned by their surprise reunion, music fans wasted no time in complimenting the duo, with one gushing: "My two favorite spice girls!!!" and a second adding: "Two legends: GINGER AND SPORTY!"

Geri and Mel C donned their football kit

The singer was moreover joined by her teenage daughter Bluebell, 16. Boasting the same auburn hair as her mother, the mother-daughter duo looked amazingly similar. And last week, fans were astonished by their resemblance after Geri shared a snap of them both posing at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in matching shirts last week

Twinning in their matching football shirts, the pair looked overjoyed to be witnessing the Lionesses make history. Fans raced to the comment section to share their delight, with one adding: "Wow she's so grown up!!" whilst a second added: "Gosh your daughter is looking so grown up, she's beautiful and you are so alike."

Geri and her ex-partner Sacha Gervasi welcomed Bluebell in 2006. The 49-year-old welcomed her second child, Monty, with her husband Christian Horner in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.