Priyanka Chopra shares photos from humanitarian trip to Poland

Priyanka Chopra left her family home to embark on an emotional journey, visiting Blue Dot Centers in Warsaw on a humanitarian mission with UNICEF.

MORE: Nick Jonas pays tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra with show-stopping birthday celebration

The actress detailed the heartwarming moments she spent with the various Ukrainian children who had been provided refuge at these camps.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

She visited and interacted with many of the kids who stayed there as well as several of the mothers and staff, who were predominantly Ukrainian and had fled the country.

In several videos and photographs, she encapsulated her trip, showcasing the fun activities she engaged in, such as games and art, while listening to their stories also left her in tears.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors

Priyanka shared a lengthy message after her trip on social media, penning: "I met with so many women and children who are trying to cope with the horrors they have witnessed in this war.

Priyanka visited a camp in Poland on a humanitarian trip

"@unicef responded in Poland and in the region by ensuring that teams of psychologists are available to help mothers and children at the Blue Dot centres, the Child Development centres, the Education Hubs and other touch points."

She continued: "One of the most effective tools in helping children regain a sense of normalcy is playful interaction. It sounds so simple, but through play, children can find safety and respite, while also being able to explore and process what is happening in their lives.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra goes on a hike with daughter Malti Marie – see the adorable photo

MORE: Priyanka Chopra displays array of swimwear for island vacation with Nick Jonas

"The kids I met on this mission love working with art. Coffee beans, salts and regular household items are used for art therapy and sensitivity therapy.

"Another example is handmade dolls that I was gifted by Ukrainian children at each Programme I visited with Unicef. Each is unique and is believed to have the power of protection, which these children really need right now as the war is upending the lives and futures of the country's 5.7 million school aged children."

The actress gushed over the Ukrainian kids she met

The mom-of-one also shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of the dolls she had been gifted, saying that she was "taking my new friends and a heavy but hopeful heart home."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.