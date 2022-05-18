Priyanka Chopra's latest selfie is slightly alarming at first glance The actress certainly caught everyone's attention!

Priyanka Chopra left fans doing a double take after sharing a new selfie revealing her blood-covered face on social media this week.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback baby photograph as fans get emotional

But fear not, it's all part of her new role, Citadel, an upcoming spy series.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Omg for a second I thought you got hurt," while another wrote: "What happened are you okay?" A third added: "This is very convincing!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

Not much is yet known about Citadel, but it's been described as an 'action-packed spy series'. Filming is currently taking place in Birmingham, UK, and also stars Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden.

MORE: Nick Jonas opens up about life with Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

It is being directed by none other than the legendary Russo brothers, who are known for their work on several Marvel movies.

The actress' husband, Nick Jonas, has also returned back to work recently, though not without offering a sweet glimpse at life as a first-time-dad and updating fans on their newborn daughter Malti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her new role - and fans did a double take!

While on the Today Show promoting his own upcoming series, Dancing with Myself, alongside Shakira, Nick was asked by Hoda Kotb about what it's been like at home since welcoming their daughter.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter's name revealed three months after birth

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares rare childhood photograph as she marks emotional day

"Life is beautiful," he responded, stopping to marvel at the first picture of the full family that was shared on Mother's Day.

The actress with husband Nick Jonas

"She's a gift, and we're just so blessed that she's back home," he added.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'feeling blessed' as they share Holi celebrations with fans

In the couple's Mother's Day tribute, which served as little Malti's debut, they wrote: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.