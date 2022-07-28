Helen Skelton celebrates son Louis' big milestone with adorable photo

Helen Skelton is enjoying her first summer as a single woman following the breakdown of her marriage to Richie Myler, and while she has been busy with work and family life, this week she marked a bittersweet milestone as her "baby boy" finished reception.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a photo of her youngest son with rugby player Richie, alongside his teacher, and praised her with a beautiful message.

"Love and luck school leavers, baby boy finished reception. Grateful for amazing teachers and support staff," she wrote.

In the photo, Louis, could not look happier to be posing next to his teacher and showed off a big smile for the camera.

Helen's son Louis looked adorable as he posed alongside his teacher

Helen's post comes just days after her estranged husband Richie posted a loved-up snap alongside his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

The new couple recently went on a romantic break together to Cornwall, and Richie shared several snaps from their time away.

In one of the photos, the couple shared a loving embrace with the setting sun and the Cornish hill creating the perfect backdrop. Stephanie rocked a mint-green skirt and two-tone jumper while Richie donned a pair of shorts and a plain black top.

Helen has been sharing her summer adventures with her kids with her Instagram followers

He also shared a small clip of him taking a dip in the cold seas, alongside a scenic photo of the surrounding nature.

In his caption, he wrote: "Cornwall. Was worth a 32 year wait," and added a love heart emoji.

Stephanie soon commented on her beau's post, writing: "Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU."

Helen confirmed that she and Richie had split back in April as she shared a statement that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."