Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone after marking daughter-in-law's special day very publicly

It wasn't just Nicola Peltz's birthday that gave Victoria Beckham reason to celebrate on Tuesday, as the former Spice Girls singer revealed a major career moment for her and her former co-stars.

In an excited post, the 49-year-old revealed that she and her fellow Spice Girls had become the first-ever girlband to feature on a set of stamps. The image of Victoria that was chosen for the set featured the singer in a slinky purple and black dress, and was captioned: "Posh Spice." The rest of the stamps bore her co-stars' monikers including Scary, Baby, Ginger and Sporty.

Victoria tagged her friends and enthused in her caption: "Honoured to be the first girl group to be featured on a commemorative stamp and so proud of everything we've achieved @SpiceGirls!! Thank you to my family, friends and all of our fans around the world for the love and support! Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @OfficialMelB @GeriHalliwellHorner @MelanieCMusic xx."

Her followers were quick to react to the incredible news as one responded: "Time to start sending letters again," and a second joked: "All five of you should like reunite and go on a global tour or something idk I just think that would be fun."

© starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Victoria rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls

A third added: "Iconic & totally deserved. Girl power," while a fourth playfully posted: "Spice up your mail!" and a fifth commented: "Epic the greatest girl band ever! Epic epic Victoriaaaaaa."

The incredible moment came just hours after the mum-of-four celebrated her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz's birthday, sharing a hilarious clip showcasing the pair's friendship with one another.

© Instagram Victoria celebrated Nicola's birthday

In the video, Victoria and Nicola could be seen dancing around on the beach as the sun set. The duo showed off their best moves, with Victoria taking the lead, while the person who filmed the video zoomed in on Nicola's stylish wedges.

"Happy birthday @nicolapeltzbeckham!!! We love you!! Kisses," Victoria wrote alongside the video before sharing two other photos one of Nicola embracing husband Brooklyn Beckham and another of Victoria and the star enjoying a couple of drinks together.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

The fashion mogul also shared the video of the pair grooving together on her main feed, sharing a more heartfelt caption, as she penned: "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!!"

"I need a mother in law like you," one follower commented, while another posted: "Ahhh wish everyone had a mother-in-law like you, this family full of love. I only stan beautiful souls," while a third drew attention to the pair's alleged feud, saying: "And everyone thought y'all hated each other."