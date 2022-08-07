Lara Spencer encourages fans to adopt as she poses with adorable rescue dog The ABC star is a noted animal lover

Lara Spencer has consistently shown herself to be a big lover of animals, particularly dogs, as she is also a mom to her own pet pooch, Riva.

MORE: Lara Spencer has fans seeing double as she twins with daughter in swimsuit photo

The Good Morning America star is just as passionate about encouraging others to help dogs in need and adopting, which she did more of with her latest post.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's post-show antics with co-stars

She took to social media to share a photograph of herself with one of the adorable dogs from the North Shore Animal League, encouraging her followers to visit shelters to adopt.

Lara posed with the pooch in her arms while staring at it in the mirror, captioning her photo with: "Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the cutest rescue pup of them all? Jagger!!!

MORE: Lara Spencer rocks baby pink bikini for snorkeling adventure

"You can meet this guy and his friends at North Shore Animal League on Long Island or find your furry friend at a shelter near you. #adoptdontshop #getyourrescueon"

Her fans began filling the comment section with love for the adorable puppy and thanked Lara for her service for rescues, with one writing: "Thank you for all you do for the animals in shelters."

Lara encouraged her followers to adopt a rescue dog from a shelter

"Riva will not be happy," another joked, with a third asking: "So adorable!! How'd you resist?" and one simply calling him: "Adorable!"

Many of her followers questioned why the dog didn't go to her colleague George Stephanopoulos like he'd said on the show after Jagger made an on-air appearance on GMA.

"Awe, didn't George adopt him?" one of her fans asked, with another also saying: "I thought George wanted to adopt Jagger! I guess Ali said no lol."

MORE: Lara Spencer shares sweet sun-kissed photo with husband during Greek vacation

MORE: Lara Spencer poses with stylish lookalike daughter and son during dream getaway in Greece

After Jagger was brought out to the GMA hosts, in honor of August being Dog-ust on the show, George quickly fell in love and began cuddling with him.

He then told his co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan that was texting his family to let them know that he might bring Jagger home with them.

George was tempted to take the dog home for himself

"I can look at him, I felt it," he told them, with Michael joking: "Oh, he felt it, and it's only day two!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.