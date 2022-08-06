Carrie Underwood sports braces and braids in head-turning school photo The singer caused quite the stir

Carrie Underwood occasionally shares a glimpse into her life pre-fame and when she does her fans love it.

The star has built a staggering music career after winning American Idol and has a glam squad at her fingertips for every event. But as a child, Carrie was her own stylist and she produced some adorable looks.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two has shared a few snapshots from her youth and one is a stand-out for her fans.

The photo shows Carrie smiling for the camera with braces and her hair braided and pulled up into ponytails on the top of her head.

She'd adorned her locks with brightly colored bands and clips and appeared confident in her cute, homemade look.

Carrie captioned it: "Enjoy this little throwback nugget. No wonder I never had a Valentine. P.S I think 'crazy hair day' at school was to blame for this particular choice in styling."

Carrie shared a throwback photo of herself

While she mocked her look, her social media followers loved it and commented: "You are so cute," and another added: "You look beautiful even if you have crazy hair. I mean CRAZY hair."

Others said they didn't recognize her and there were plenty of compliments on her quirky look.

As a young girl, Carrie could only dream of a career as monumental as hers.

She recently released her ninth studio album Denim and Rhinestones, and has been performing her new album nationwide with a 43-state tour of the same name, as well as appearances on the stages of CMA Fest and Stagecoach.

Carrie and her husband have two children of her own

Carrie even recently shared the stage with Guns N' Roses, admitting that it was undoubtedly a highlight of her career.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted a series of photos of her on stage with Guns N' Roses and gushed: "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses. Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was electric. Until next time."

