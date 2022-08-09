Geri Horner shows off svelte physique in skin-tight wetsuit during beach getaway with son Monty The former Spice Girl took to the sea

Geri Horner is currently enjoying a beach break to celebrate her 50th birthday, and on Tuesday, the pop icon treated her fans to a new update.

Taking to Instagram, the flame-haired songstress shared a sun-kissed snap of herself on the shoreline alongside her five-year-old son, Monty. The mother-son duo appeared in high spirits as they showed off their royal blue boogie board.

Prepped for the chilly sea, both Geri and Monty donned wetsuits and protective water shoes. The youngster moreover sported a navy cap to protect him from the sun's harsh rays.

The former Spice Girl captioned her sweet post: "High tides and good vibes", followed by a sunglass-clad emoji.

Geri and Monty soaked up the sunshine

Her fans flooded the comment section with an abundance of sweet comments, with one writing: "Enjoy your holidays!!" whilst a second remarked: "50 and looking fabulous, you are amazing Geri".

"Absolutely beautiful looking beach!!!", wrote a third, whilst a fourth fan quipped: "So good to see you wearing a colour other than white! You look great".

Geri's beach appearance comes after she celebrated her milestone birthday on Saturday. To mark the special occasion, the singer enjoyed a trip to the beach joined by her nearest and dearest. In a separate Instagram post, Geri shared a glimpse of her glamorous beach attire which featured a chic white swimsuit and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

The pop star wowed in a timeless white swimsuit

Next to the photo, she wrote: "Best birthday ever! Thank you for all your lovely messages!"

And her fans wasted no time in sharing their well-wishes, with one commenting: "Happy Birthday Geri, sending lots of love and best wishes to you."

"Happy 50th Birthday!!! I hope you have the best day ever!!!" wrote a second, whilst a third chimed: "Sensational as always, Ginger spice!! Happy birthday".

Geri and Christian tied the knot in May 2015

While precise details of her birthday celebrations remain unknown, it's likely that Geri enjoyed a low-key affair surrounded by her husband, Christian, and her two children Bluebell and Monty.

Geri shares Bluebell, 16, with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi and she and Christian are parents to Monty, while Christian shares his daughter with ex Beverley Allen.

