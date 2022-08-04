Tim McGraw and daughters cheer on Faith Hill with uncovered singing throwback The 1883 stars are just as romantic as ever

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are just as much in love now as they ever have been, and they frequently share their appreciation for each other on social media.

The country star showed his awe for his wife with his latest social post, sharing a video one of his daughters had uncovered.

VIDEO: The true story behind how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fell in love

The clip featured a throwback performance by Faith of her song Cry, and she belted and hit every note to perfection, impressing her family and her fans.

Tim was clearly starstruck by the talent his wife possessed, writing: "My daughter ran across this, man my wife can sing!"

While Faith hasn't responded, their daughters clearly agreed, as Gracie left a comment simply saying: "Werk," and Audrey dropped a flame and heart emoji.

A fan commented: "It's time for a comeback!!!! We've gotta have FAITH," and another said: "She can definitely sing, beautiful voice!"

Tim showed his love for his wife with a throwback

A third wrote: "I have so much love for her! One of my favorite female singers from the 90s," while a fourth also gushed: "Yes, and she is so beautiful! You got the total package Dude!!!"

The 1883 stars are a talented pair, and the genes have clearly passed down to their daughters as well, with Gracie frequently displaying her killer pipes on Instagram and Broadway.

And while their third daughter, Maggie, tends to stay away from the spotlight, it was Audrey who took to the music recently to deliver a show-stopping performance.

The 19-year-old had fans begging for more when she shared a stunning new video earlier in the week that saw her belting out a Pat Benatar song while playing the piano.

Audrey followed in her parents' footsteps with a performance of her own

"Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED! Excuse my yelling but I gotta have some rock on here," she captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to react, with many comparing Audrey's voice to her mother's. One responded: "Wow!! Amazing voice you sound a little like your mom but yet you have your own unique sound." And a second said: "Wow Audrey! Your voice is beautiful! You sound like your mom."

