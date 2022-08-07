Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's rarely-seen daughter Maggie praised by older sibling in sweet tribute The country stars are doting parents to three daughters - Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have raised three daughters who are incredibly close – and they love nothing more than spending time together.

While their oldest daughter Gracie and youngest daughter Audrey are both active on social media, their middle daughter Maggie keeps out of the spotlight.

However, over the weekend, the three siblings enjoyed a night out together in New York to celebrate Maggie's upcoming 24th birthday - and Gracie shared several photos from the celebrations on social media.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The 25-year-old paid tribute to her younger siblings in one candid snapshot, writing alongside it: "Who has got two thumbs and two hotter younger sisters?"

All three sisters are talented singers. Audrey often shares videos of herself singing at the piano at her home, which receive rave reviews from her famous followers such as Rita Wilson.

Gracie is currently performing on Broadway in Broadway Sings, having moved to New York City to pursue her dream last year.

Maggie, meanwhile, was part of a band while she was a student at Stanford University.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters met up in New York for Maggie's birthday

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

The country singers are doting parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." While all three daughters are now thriving living away from home, they often go back to visit their family home in Nashville, where Tim and Faith still live.

Tim recently gave a glimpse inside the sprawling mansion in a video posted on Instagram, while Faith shared a sweet photo reminding daughter Audrey of home last month, featuring their beloved pet dog in the garden.

