Anne Heche to be taken off life support following horrific car crash

Anne Heche will be taken off life support after being declared brain dead following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles.

The actress and ex-girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres suffered severe injuries after crashing her Mini Cooper into a house last week.

A representative for her family and loved ones confirmed the news and said: "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive."

The statement continued: "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Anne dated Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s

She is currently on life support so that her organs can be donated. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the rep added, according to People magazine.

Anne was left with severe burns and placed on an incubator following the crash and she has not regained consciousness.

Anne's loved ones released a statement

Actor James Tupper, who was Anne's partner for more than ten years until they split in 2018 paid tribute.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche ," he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Anne and their 13-year-old son Atlas they share. "We love you."

She is also a mother to Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

