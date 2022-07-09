Michelle Pfeiffer turns heads with the most amazing throwback photo - her hair! Is the big hair back?

Fans swarmed to the comments section of Michelle Pfeiffer's most recent Instagram image as she shows off her classic look.

With numerous high-profile performances in the 1990s, Michelle has established herself as a leading lady and rose to become one of the highest-paid actresses of the time.

She has played famous roles in a wide range of genres, from superhero action movies to cheesy musicals and is iconically known for her role in Stardust.

The American actress posted an amazing throwback from her youth, writing as her caption: "They say everything old is new again? Not so sure about this one. #fbf."

The 64-year-old Delta House actress shared the photo of herself with her placed in an ethereal pose sporting her iconic curly bobbed hair and sharp cheekbones that could break glass.

Michelle shared the throwback and said she wasn't sure about her big hair

In her sultry pose, Michelle exudes the bombshell embodiment. Irrespective of the image's year, she has a timeless aesthetic.

She has smokey eyes, peach painted lips, and rosy and bronzed flush to her cheeks.

Michelle enhances her appearance in the iconic photo by donning a white shoulder dress, which she accessorized with delicate earrings.

Michelle looks incredible to this day

She posted the picture on Instagram, where her 2.3 million fans flocked to the comments.

One user complimented Michelle's look, writing: "Anything you do is awesome queen! this would be new in no time!" Another added: "You are one of the true beauties and talents of the ages. Stay fun!"

Is she a trailblazer in bringing back the classic looks? If old Hollywood glitz made a reappearance, we would be on board.

