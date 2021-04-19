Christine McGuinness reveals surprising fact about marriage to Paddy The couple got married on 4 June 2011

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in June, but they've got "no romantic plans."

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, Christine revealed that last year was the first time they have ever marked the occasion as a couple. Despite this year being a big milestone in their relationship, they plan to simply spend it at home with a takeaway.

She said: "I was 19 when I met him so it’s 14 years ago and this year will be our tenth wedding anniversary. He won’t know that unless he’s watching.

"We’ve never had an anniversary together until last year when we were forced to… We’ve got no romantic plans, I don’t know what we’ll be doing.

"We tend not to do a lot together, because of our situation at home with the children we don’t have help or babysitters… It will probably be a takeaway at home. We’re together and everything’s going well. It’s been 10 long years of marriage!"

The couple plan to have a quiet tenth wedding anniversary

Last year, the model, 33, marked the special day by filling their dining room with balloons and treating Paddy to a stunning cake. She penned: "Happy anniversary 13 years together, 9 years married!!! Even though you totally forgot.. Again! You are forgiven because I couldn’t do life without laughter and you give me so much! Happy anniversary my love @mcguinness.paddy."

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine met I Can See Your Voice host Paddy at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament when she was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket.

Last year was the first time Paddy and Christine have ever marked their wedding anniversary

The couple married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in the Wirral after dating for three years. Ten years on, they live in a £2.1million mansion in Cheshire with their three children, seven-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity, five.

Christine previously revealed their children are autistic and her recent appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch was to raise awareness of the National Autistic Society.

Offering advice to parents of autistic children, Christine said: "Stay patient, it does get easier. Yes it’s challenging but the positives definitely outweigh the negatives. Just love them and care for them as you would whether they’re autistic or not. I just think they’re incredible children."

