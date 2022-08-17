Faith Hill's daughter Maggie reveals she's a huge fan of Reba McEntire in a rare family video The country stars are doting parents to three daughters - Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Faith Hill is such a proud parent and loves nothing more than spending time with her three grown-up daughters.

MORE: Gracie McGraw debuts 'chaotic' new look in head-turning outfit

The country star is relatively private on social media but over the weekend she paid tribute to her middle daughter, Maggie, on her 24th birthday.

Faith shared a rare video of Maggie dancing in the garden at their family home in Nashville.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The country singer was seen holding sparklers in the background, with her hair styled up in a scrunchie.

MORE: Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Audrey stuns in red lace robe in intimate bedroom selfie

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's impressive property portfolio

Maggie was seen wearing a Reba sweatshirt in tribute to country star Reba McEntire, which caught the attention of many fans. "I love everything about this, especially that Reba sweatshirt," one wrote, while another remarked: "I hope Reba has seen this!" A third added: "This is such a fun video."

Doting mom Faith wrote in the caption: "A glimpse into the world of the McGraw Women on any given day or night. Thought this video would be a fun and possibly embarrassing clip to share in celebration of Maggie’s 24th birthday! We love you so much Mags!! Add your own caption and music to this iconic night. Ohh what can I say….?"

Faith Hill shared a rare video of her daughter Maggie - wearing a Reba McEntire sweatshirt

Faith shares three daughters with husband Tim McGraw - along with Maggie they are parents to 25-year-old Gracie and 20-year-old Audrey.

MORE: Audrey McGraw is the ultimate fashionista in stunning vacation outfit

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shares images from romantic photoshoot - and they're stunning

The siblings are incredibly close and have been enjoying spending time together in New York City over the past few weeks - which is where Gracie lives.

Gracie moved to the Big Apple last year to follow her dreams as a Broadway star, and is doing an incredible job.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents - pictured with daughters Maggie and Audrey

On Tuesday night, Faith and Tim arrived in NYC for belated birthday celebrations, and were spotted enjoying a night out with their daughters at The Polo Bar.

MORE: Faith Hill's youngest daughter looks just like her in eye-catching beachwear

MORE: Tim McGraw sparks concern in emotional post about his brother

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when their youngest, Audrey, left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Tim and Faith became empty nesters last year

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shines in candid bathroom selfies

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.