Anne Heche's cause of death revealed following car crash

Anne Heche's cause of death has been revealed after she was declared "brain dead" by doctors last week.

The actress and ex-girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Her death has been ruled an accident. The 53-year-old also had a fractured sternum caused by "blunt trauma" which the coroner cited as a "significant condition" contributing to her passing.

Anne suffered severe injuries after crashing her Mini Cooper into a house earlier this month. The car and home burst into flames leaving the actress with severe burns. No one else was injured.

Anne was placed on an incubator following the crash and did not regain consciousness. Last week, her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support after any viable organs could be donated.

The coroner’s office listed her date of death as August 11, the day she was declared brain dead at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Anne with her son Atlas

Confirming her death, a rep told TMZ: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Ellen and Anne dated for three years

Just moments before the news of her death, Ellen took to social media and wrote: "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love." The talk show host dated Anne from 1997 to 2000.

Anne leaves behind two children, 13-year-old son Atlas who she welcomed with her partner of ten years before they split, actor James Tupper, and Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

