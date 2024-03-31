Louise Redknapp reveals Easter celebrations with boyfriend Drew Michael

Louise Redknapp is spending the Easter holidays with her boyfriend Drew Michael. Returning to Instagram on Sunday, the 49-year-old revealed that she and her new beau had spent the weekend supporting the Harlequins at a rugby match with friends.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael cheered on the Harlequins

Looking seriously chic, Louise sported a khaki green jacket and a black turtleneck in a snap taken at the game. Meanwhile, Drew, 40, put on a dapper display in a black quilted coat and a navy polo.

It's been a busy month for the couple, who recently made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act gala night in London. Cuddling up for photos, Louise and Drew turned heads as they made their way into The Dominion Theatre.

© Getty The couple made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night this month

Nailing her signature cool girl aesthetic, Louise opted for a green leather jacket and a pair of slim-fit black trousers, which she accessorised with statement gold hoops, heels and a black crossbody bag.

Standing close to his girlfriend throughout the night, Drew – a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company – looked equally stylish in a greyish-blue polo top, a black suede jacket and leather brogues.

© Dave Benett Louise and Drew at the gala performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Thursday

Following their red carpet debut, Louise and Drew have since been spotted at the Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club gala night, held on Thursday 28 March.

It was back in September last year that Louise and Drew made their first public appearance as a couple. At the time, they were snapped leaving The Groucho Club following a glitzy night out at Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday party.

© Instagram The duo made their relationship Instagram official in November

By November the duo had made their relationship Instagram official, with Louise sharing photos of them celebrating Drew's 40th birthday with her two sons.

Louise – who split from footballer Jamie Redknapp in 2017 – has remained tightlipped about her new romance, although she has shared that she's "very happy" with Drew.

© Instagram Louise told the Loose Women panel that she's "very happy" with her new beau

Appearing on Loose Women in September, Louise was asked about her new man. "I'm very happy, he's great and lovely," she said. "It's really nice, it's been a really long time for me. I've been on my own for a long time and it's lovely to have met someone who makes me so happy."

A doting mum to her sons Charley and Beau, Louise continues to co-parent her kids with her ex-husband, Jamie. Writing for The Sunday Times in May 2023, Louise explained that they've got a routine in place. "Jamie and I share the after-school football pick-ups, and Beau is often at his dad's, so my favourite evenings are when it's just me and Beau," she said.

© Instagram Louise with her sons Charley and Beau

"I'm a [expletive] cook but I still like making him dishes he loves, like steak and chips with an egg on top and broccoli on the side.

"I've no idea if my boys think I'm a cool mum, but I have a great relationship with both of them and they're super-supportive of what I do," noted Louise.