John Travolta's daughter Ella talks 'scary' experience with family during time away from home

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu has had an eventful year, and recently returned home after spending some time in Australia with her family.

On her last leg of the trip in Sydney, the talented singer stopped by at morning show Sunrise to talk about her time Down Under and her latest single, "Little Bird", which was written in tribute to her late mother, Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

During the chat, Ella was asked about what she had enjoyed doing in Sydney, to which she replied: "I feel so boring! We've had one full day, we've done a lot of biking. We've taken those electric bikes and just gone around the city, gone to different restaurants, walked a lot. It's really nice to be able to do that here as I feel back home it's not as easy to do that."

Recommended video You may also like Inside Ella Travolta's birthday celebrations

The 24-year-old went on to admit that the cycling had been a little "scary" especially as she's used to cycling on the other side of the road.

"It can get tricky and it's a little scary, especially being on the wrong side of the road!" she said.

© Sunrise John Travolta's daughter Ella opened up about her family's trip to Australia during a rare TV appearance

Luckily, Ella wasn't put off cycling, and went on to talk about the possibility of collaborating with her dad in the future. "I think that would be a lot of fun!" she said, adding: "I grew up always singing and dancing with my dad and my family."

John is very proud of his only daughter and is also very protective of her. He is also a producer on her new long-awaited EP, Colors of Love.

© Getty Ella has been traveling a lot this year - pictured in Paris with her dad John Travolta

Little Bird is by far the most personal song on the EP and Ella recently spoke about its meaning during an interview with People.

She said the song is "about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person."

© Getty Images Ella's new song Little Bird pays tribute to her late mom Kelly Preston

She continued: "It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general. So that's sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good."

She also opened up about growing up in the public eye, adding: "I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone.

John Travolta and his children Ella and Benjamin

"There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that. But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in."

Ella is the only daughter of John and Kelly. She has a younger brother, Benjamin, who turned 13 earlier this year. Her older brother Jett sadly passed away aged 16 in 2009.