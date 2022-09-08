Ruth Langsford sports figure-hugging leggings for very special reason The star took to social media!

Ruth Langsford looked sensational on Wednesday as she took to social media for a very special reason.

The This Morning star, 62, shared a heartwarming video to reveal that she is starting her annual Memory Walk for the Alzheimers Society in memory of her dad Dennis. In the clip, she looked jubilated as she donned a pair of sporty black leggings to cut the ribbon at the start of a previous race.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Delighted to be starting the annual Memory Walk again for @alzheimerssoc on Sunday 2nd October @painshill Park, Cobham, Surrey. This is my 12th year walking in memory of my darling Dad.

"It’s a wonderful event- a day of celebration, remembrance and fundraising of course. If you’d like to join me, or find a walk near you, sign up at www.memorywalk.org.uk PLEASE take part if you can #memorywalk."

The cause is very close to Ruth's heart

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the sweet post. One fan wrote: "Literally love you Ruth, you're so kind xxx," alongside a red love heart.

A second added: "Such a wonderful cause! Close to our hearts! Good luck everyone xx." A third wrote: "Well done Ruth sending so much love, he would be so proud xx."

This will be Ruth's 12th memory walk

Ruth's Dennis passed away in 2012, after living with Alzheimer's for 13 years. "It's quite frightening, there is also a sense of relief when you're given that diagnosis," she said talking about his illness.

"I hope that doesn't sound strange but when you know something is wrong and you've been looking into it and wondering and wondering 'why are they behaving like this?'... when we got that diagnosis as a family, there was an element of relief, [of] 'oh, that's why.' Then we understood it."

