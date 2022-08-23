Alex Jones looks so reflective after marking baby Annie's birthday The One Show star is a mum-of-three

Alex Jones had an exciting Monday as she marked the first birthday of her daughter, Annie, but after a busy day she needed some winddown time.

So, on Tuesday, the One Show star went on a walk with her young daughter, and she shared a photo where she looked incredibly reflective. Choosing a nearby wooded area for her excursion, the presenter looked serene as she stood between the trees, with the sun shining through a clearing. Baby Annie was all swaddled up on her chest, and looked to be fast asleep in the gorgeous photo.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from 'special week'

Alex looked gorgeous in a blue jumper, and she also brought a pair of sunglasses with her to protect her eyes from the sun.

"A little walk with my girl after the birthday celebrations," she captioned the post, finishing it off with a heart emoji.

Her followers raved over the images, as close friend Stacey Dooley said: "You look stuns here," and a second posted: "Gorgeous photo Al - your cheekbones are looking razor sharp!"

The star shared a reflective post

A third penned: "Enjoy all the celebrations....I have a little Annie who is just turned 3! The post celebration cuddles are the best."

A fourth added: "Beautiful pic. Is Annie a year old already?!" and a fifth shared: "What a beautiful serene photo it almost seems an intrusion to comment. Stunning."

During Annie's birthday celebrations, Alex captured a hilarious moment when Annie had her mouth wide open while next to her cake.

Alex is a doting mum to baby Annie

The mum-of-three overlaid the image with a birthday hat which partially covered Annie's face. The doting mum was beaming in the picture, wearing a sunshine yellow dress with sunglasses placed on her head.

The star also shared a close-up photo of the cake which showed it was a handmade Victoria sponge decorated with beautiful flowers on top.

Alex has been absent from The One Show recently, but fans will be delighted to know that she is due to return to screens at the end of August when her time off from the hit show comes to an end.

