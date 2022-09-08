Kate Hudson's new look for Knives Out teaser steals the show Coming this holiday season!

Kate Hudson is excitedly gearing up for the release of her latest much-awaited project, that being the sequel to 2019's successful Knives Out.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will see the star join the likes of Daniel Craig from the original and a host of other new stars.

However, it's her new look that got everyone talking when she shared the first teaser for the project on social media.

In Kate's very first appearance, she was seen sporting her trademark golden locks, this time teased into giant bushy curls.

In other appearances of hers throughout the video, while they were a lot more tame, they were still curled into glamorous waves.

She even made quite the impression when her credit was dropped, strutting by the pool in an orange bikini, being the scene-stealer that she is.

Kate's appearance in the Glass Onion teaser is one to behold

"Look at you stealing everyone's thunder!!" her co-star Dave Bautista commented on her post, with one of her fans writing: "Can't wait to see this."

A second gushed: "Look at this cast!" with a third also saying: "I can not wait! This looks so good," and many sharing onion emojis.

Kate, Daniel, and Dave star in the murder mystery alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

The Rian Johnson sequel sets forward more of the murder mystery themes that were presented in the first film as Daniel reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

The film comes out on 23 December on Netflix

Glass Onion is the first of two sequels commissioned by Netflix to follow on from the critically acclaimed original that proved to be a box office smash and star-making turn for lead Ana de Armas.

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will be released on Netflix on 23 December.

