Millie Bobby Brown soaks up the sun and looks drop dead gorgeous in new photo Enjoying the last of warm weather

Millie Bobby Brown is taking advantage of the last days of warm weather as fall officially begins, and she has a very simple uniform to say goodbye to summer.

The star looked drop dead gorgeous as she soaked up the sun and posed up a storm in front of stunning scenery.

The picture, posted on Instagram, sees the actress sitting atop a wood fence and there's an expansive field of grass and tall trees behind her.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown stars in the Pandora Christmas holiday campaign

She is wearing baggy blue jeans with rips which she has left with the fly open, and she is showing off her impressive abs by pairing the jeans with a simple v-neck white bra. She shielded herself from the sun and heat by putting her long blonde hair up in a bun and accessorizing with round, black sunglasses.

The post already garnered over three million likes, and she captioned it with: "blue jean white t <3."

She immediately received loads of compliments from fellow stars and celebrities alike, with her best friend and Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp writing: "Ok!!!!"

The stunning snapshot

Other fans wrote: "SLAYED," and: "PRETTY GIRL," as well as: "The most beautiful around!!" plus another fan also added: "ICONIC."

With the conclusion of summer comes quite the busy season for Millie, who is preparing to start her college career at Purdue University. She revealed the exciting news in an interview with Allure Magazine.

Millie has spent the summer in the sun

Ironically, her college of choice creates quite the full circle moment, as Stranger Things also takes place in Indiana, in a fictional town named Hawkins. She detailed that she would attend classes online, so it appears she will juggle both school work and her acting.

Beyond finalizing her hit show and juggling school work, Millie still has several projects in production. She has a fantasy movie titled Damsel which is currently in post-production. The plot reads: "Princess Elodie who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, but then discovers she's actually about to be sacrificed to a dragon, setting up a head-to-head battle with the fire-breather."

