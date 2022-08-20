Alex Jones shares details of sweet family day out ahead of baby Annie's first birthday The star is having a fun weekend!

Alex Jones, 45, shared the sweetest updates for fans on social media on Saturday as she documented an exciting family day out alongside her son Kit, three, and mum, Mary Jones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the One Show star shared a series of clips and photos as she and her family enjoyed their weekend. One of the photos saw brave Kit visiting a ram who was standing in a pen.

Another photo showed Mary on one end of a double-ended saw, as she sawed away at a tree trunk. Other updates showed a sunny uphill tram ride, a glimpse of an ultra-stylish coffee and pastry shop as well as a stunning photo showing off a fabulous floral-lined street.

Despite being a doting mother-of-three and wife to husband Charlie Thomson, only Kit and Mary were seen in the heartwarming updates and Charlie, older son Teddy, five, baby Annie and Alex's dad, Alun Jones, were all absent from the shots.

Little Kit is so sweet

The exciting day comes just hours ahead of baby Annie's first birthday. Sharing the news last year three days after giving birth, the TV star posted a birth announcement to fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the three of them and to be a family of five."

Mary was happy to get involved

Fans rushed to comment on the emotional update. One wrote: "Congratulations to you all x Beautiful family of five x." A second added: "Congratulations Alex and family, so wonderful to have the safe arrival of your baby daughter, welcome to the world little one x."

A third wrote: "Alex. A big congratulations on the birth of your daughter. How wonderful for you all and especially Ted and Kit, whom I am sure will protect and love her forever. Well done to Daddy and Mummy. Enjoy this quality time together. Love."

