Janette Manrara made sure to get into the weekend mood on Saturday when she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram feed.

The It Takes Two presenter, who will no doubt be busy preparing for the latest series, looked fabulous in a pair of daring leather pants as she posed on a balcony. The professional dancer flashed a huge smile as she paired her look with a red top that was tucked into the pants and an eye-catching animal print jacket that she had thrown over the ensemble.

Strictly's Janette Manrara dances the night away ahead of holiday with lookalike brother

Janette finished her look off with a pair of chunky boots and a dazzling set of golden earrings.

In a simple caption, the star wrote: "Happy weekend," and finished the post off with a cheetah emoji.

Fans were stunned with the show-stealing look, as one enthused: "Have an amazing weekend Janette. You look gorgeous," and a second added: "So pretty my Dancing Queen."

A third posted: "You're looking very nice in this photo with your leopard print jacket @jmanrara!!!" while a fourth commented: "Happy weekend to you gorgeous lady & @aljazskorjanec. Such a beautiful couple."

Janette looked flawless in her ensemble

Many others asked Janette where they could find her jacket, and while she didn't say, we have found a stunning quilted version on New Look – and it's on sale!

The popper jacket looks incredible and has been reduced to £14.

Earlier this week, the star confirmed that she will be presenting It Takes Two alongside Rylan for the series which will be back on Monday 26 September on BBC Two and iPlayer - and we'll definitely be tuning in for the series which looks at all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and exclusive interviews with the contestants.

Brown Leopard Print Quilted Jacket, £14.00, New Look

Speaking about her return to the show, Janette said: "I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!

"I'm very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!"

Rylan added: "I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show.

"I'm so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can't wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year's Strictly extravaganza. We can't wait to start."

