Michele Morrone reveals what really happened when meeting Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and 365 Days star Michele Morrone sent the internet into a frenzy when the two were spotted together at Milan Fashion Week.

Fans of the two immediately began to ship them as a couple, relishing in the fact that the reality star was finally "living her best life" following her tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson.

However, the actor quickly put any fantasies of the two becoming an item to a halt the following day, revealing where he really stood with her.vid

The 31-year-old's team spoke to People and revealed that while it was lovely to have met her, things between the two weren't going anywhere beyond their meeting at the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2023 fashion show.

Explaining what actually happened, his reps revealed: "Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show."

Unfortunately for fans, they added: "Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it."

Rumors were sparked when Michele shared a photo of the two on his Instgram Stories

Michele is currently single, though the Italian native was previously married to Lebanese artist Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Khloe's personal life as of late has gone through plenty of ups and downs, and she recently opened up for the first time on the season two premiere of The Kardashians about welcoming her baby boy right as it was revealed that her on and off boyfriend, and father to both her children, was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were also at the show

The Good American designer shockingly revealed that she found out the news less than a month after deciding to do an embryo transfer and begin the surrogacy process with Tristan, who according to Khloe, knew about Maralee's pregnancy since the summer.

During the episode, she said: "Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

