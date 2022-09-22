Ashton Kutcher makes Reese Witherspoon blush as they tease new rom-com together: 'The nicest thing you've ever said to me' How exciting!

Ashton Kutcher is ready to jump back into the Hollywood action, and he has the most perfect partner by his side for it!

The star's last major box office hit was his appearance in 2014's Annie, and made his comeback with a role on B.J. Novack's thriller Vengeance, which premiered in July of 2022.

Now the actor is keeping it going and proving it wasn't just a one time return, as he promotes a new film, which not only sees him back on the big screen, but better yet, back into the romantic comedy genre.

Ashton stars alongside none other than Reese Witherspoon in a new movie for Netflix titled Your Place or Mine. The two beloved stars teased the already highly-anticipated movie with a clip in which they are cut to appear as if on a FaceTime call with one another.

It starts with Reese asking in her signature peppy voice: "Are you excited to tell people about our new romantic comedy?"

The That 70's Show star then appears relaxing on his couch wearing a baseball cap, and saying: "Ohhh yeah… the one called Your Place or Mine?"

The two seem to have perfect chemistry for a rom-com

Then, though they surely enjoyed working together, he couldn't help but ask: "Question Reese, if you could have done a romantic comedy with anyone in cinema history, who would it be?" to which the actress scoffed as if the answer was obvious, and stated: "Cary Grant."

She then also added Tom Hanks, and turned the question back to her co-star, who also had an obvious, and very sweet, answer.

It's the first time Reese and Ashton lead a movie together

He simply stated: "Reese Witherspoon," making the Legally Blonde lead instantly gush and exclaim: "Ashton that is so sweet! That is literally the nicest thing you've ever said to me."

The plot of the film reads: "Best friends – and total opposites – Debbie and Peter, switch houses and lives for a week. Debbie, who seeks a stable routine with her son in Los Angeles, and Peter, who goes with the flow in New York City, soon find that what they thought they wanted might not be what they, in fact, need."

