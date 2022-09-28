On Wednesday, BBC Breakfast co-host Naga Munchetty expressed her thanks to one of her colleagues as she reflected on the sad news that he is moving on.

Taking to Twitter, the star paid tribute to Stephen Smith as she re-shared his tweet about his departure.

Naga sweetly wrote: "One of the best creative wordsmiths/journalists I've ever had the honour to work with – And above all, a [expletive] decent person. Good luck @StephenSmithBBC x."

Former Newsnight culture correspondent Stephen's original tweet read: "Some professional news: and it's good night from me for the last time @bbcnewsnight.

"What larks we had: Student House, Motorway Man, Big Society, Hitchhiker's Guide to Brexit. I was fortunate to meet a who's who of everyone who matters in arts & culture, from Scorsese to Stormzy…"

Naga's followers were quick to like the tweet, and many of Stephen's fans chimed in to show their good wishes.

Naga is also a longtime BBC presenter

"I enjoyed your Newsnight segments for many years…," replied one, while another kindly added: "You are one of a kind".

A third wrote: "You've been marvellous. Hope you continue to be, wherever you end up at." Naga herself was praised by viewers recently, as they felt she excelled at a recent interview with a government minister.

Last Thursday morning, the broadcaster, who hosted the alongside Charlie Stayt, was applauded for her interview with new health secretary Thérèse Coffey.

The star paid a lovely tribute to her friend and colleague

The presenting duo chatted to Thérèse via video link to discuss her plans to improve patient access to GPs. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Thérèse Coffey on BBC Breakfast, releasing a plan today to ensure patients seen within two weeks.

"Naga Munchetty asks where is she getting more GPs and nurse practitioners from. Mentioned nurses twice. Thank you Naga," while another added: "@TVNaga01 great questions to @theresecoffey this morning, Naga."

A third praised Naga for an "absolutely brilliant interview", while another said she did a "great job".

