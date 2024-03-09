Millie Bobby Brown silenced her critics once and for all after being accused of trying to sound "more American".

The 20-year-old made headlines when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, watch the clip below, as she appeared to have lost her prominent British accent.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown's 'different' accent confuses fans

Millie was born in Spain but moved to Bournemouth, England, soon after, before her family relocated to Florida when she was eight years old.

However, in her previous interviews and appearances, she has maintained her British accent.

Following backlash for speaking "differently" to Jimmy Fallon, Millie addressed her changing accent in a TikTok interview.

"I'm an actor," said the Stranger Things star. "I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America."

© NBC Millie was accused of trying to sound more American

She continued: "I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!"

"I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé, or when I'm with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it!

"And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don't do it intentional."

© TikTok Millie explained she 'mimics' people's accents

Millie then addressed the camera directly and said: "I'm sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I'm trying my best! I'm trying my best."

The Damsel actress is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi after he popped the question in April 2023.

In a heartwarming post to confirm their happy news, Millie penned: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

© Instagram Millie and Jake began dating in 2021

Two months later, they celebrated their impending nuptials at a private family party, and the bride-to-be looked gorgeous in an embroidered lace bralette with gold detailing, which she paired with a matching full-length pencil skirt adorned with ornate gold buttons down the center.

Before Jake came along, Millie admitted she had no intention of becoming somebody's wife. "That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour UK.

"But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. 'I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

© Getty Images Jake proposed in April 2023

Millie has kept details of their special day under wraps, recently admitting it's important for her to maintain privacy.

"I can say that the [wedding] planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life," she told Women's Wear Daily.

Explaining why she is being secretive about her wedding day, she said: "Just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

© MEGA Millie and Jake have yet to share a wedding date

She added. "So, I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

Millie and Jake first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021 before making their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs in March 2022.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.