Amanda Holden wows in surprising outfit for gruelling Three Peaks Challenge The presenter took to social media

Amanda Holden swapped her stilettos for a pair of walking boots on Thursday as she took part in the Three Peaks Challenge.

The TV presenter documented her journey on Instagram, treating her fanbase to a series of candid updates. Trading her usual glamorous outfits for an outdoor ensemble, Amanda looked ready to tackle the gruelling challenge.

In one snap, the mum-of-two could be seen wearing a pair of black leggings, walking trainers, a bright red puffer jacket, a matching red beanie, and a backpack.

Posing for the camera, Amanda clasped two walking poles against a misty mountain backdrop.

She captioned her post: "Today I'm wearing this fabulous waterproof outdoor gear from @cotswoldoutdoor! #snowdon."

Amanda tackled the Three Peaks Challenge

Her fans raced to the comment section to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Not fair you look glam halfway up a mountain," whilst a second penned: "Best of luck, Nevis will be savage looking at the weather… I'm sure you will smash it though".

"Congratulations Mandy you're doing a brilliant job for charity one down 2 to go," and a fourth added: "Amanda you are one incredible woman".

The Heart radio presenter announced she was taking part in the challenge back in September. Sharing the news online, Amanda said: "I'm swapping my stilettos for these glam boots for a challenge of a lifetime – the iconic 'Three Peaks Challenge!," she wrote on Instagram.

The star ahead of her challenge

"I'll scale the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland, climbing 10,476 feet in 24 hours for @globals_make_some_noise," Amanda said of her charity challenge.

The team will raise money to support small charities that work hard in our communities to help those who need it most.

Amanda is raising money for Global's Make Some Noise

Her celebrity friends and followers rushed to support Amanda, with her Heart co-star Ashley Roberts writing: "You got this sister!" while Amanda's fellow BGT star, Alesha Dixon, commented: "That's my girl."

Loose Women star Saira Khan sent her support too, writing: "Wow!! Good on you Amanda, good luck and what a fantastic cause. You will love it."

