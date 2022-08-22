Amanda Holden dazzles in white string bikini during luxe Sicilian getaway

Amanda Holden has been giving us some serious wardrobe envy this summer, and her Monday swimwear ensemble was no exception.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old BGT star shared a stunning snap of herself soaking up the sunshine in a dazzling white bikini during her most recent trip to Sicily.

Sharing the photo with her 1.8 million followers, Amanda looked so serene as she reclined on a rocky ledge located just above the crystal-clear sea.

She teamed her chic Naia swimwear with a pair of square sunglasses and wore her blonde tresses in a high bun for the most stylish beach look. Oozing glamour, Amanda opted for a matching white pedicure which did well to accentuate her gorgeous tan.

Amanda jetted off to Italy this summer

In terms of jewellery, the presenter accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, small hoop earrings, and a range of dainty gold bracelets. Chanelling her inner mermaid, the mum-of-two flaunted her svelte physique as she leant backwards to bask in the sunlight.

Amanda simply captioned her bikini snap: "#Sicily #italianjob."

The star looked stunning in her all-white ensemble

Her fans raced to compliment the TV star, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful as always," whilst a second penned: "Too gorgeous for words!!"

"Looking amazing, enjoy the Italian sun," wrote a third, whilst a fourth remarked: "Italian mermaid."

The star has been busy filming alongside comedy legend Alan Carr for a new BBC TV show entitled The Italian Job. The eight-part series follows Amanda and Alan as they undertake a huge renovation project. Enlisting the help of skilled tradespeople, the duo plan to revamp two flats in Sicily originally bought for €1 each.

Alan and Amanda have teamed up for a new TV show

Speaking about the show, Amanda revealed: "Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

"We are both very passionate about interior design and we'll be very hands-on, injecting some much-needed life into an area of Sicily that's in need of some Holden and Carr magic."

