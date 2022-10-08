Victoria Beckham enjoys an exciting evening out with friends and family after major milestone The star took to social media

Victoria Beckham took to social media as she enjoyed a fun evening out with friends and family after her incredible weekend last week at Paris Fashion Week.

MORE: Romeo Beckham declares love for mum Victoria alongside candid personal photo

The fashion mogul shared a touching selection of photos on Saturday as she appeared to be giving a speech whilst raising a glass at a lavish-looking table.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn at Paris Fashion Week

The former Posh Spice looked so radiant in a gorgeous green satin gown in the featured photo of the update.

READ: Nicola Peltz unveils bold new look after reuniting with Victoria Beckham

SEE: Victoria Beckham reveals favourite hangover cure – and it's so unexpected

Captioning the post, she said: "What an incredible week!! I’m so so proud of my team!! Team VB we did it!!! Time to celebrate with friends, family and @DonJulioTequila x."

The star took to social media

Other photos in the post showed the star posing alongside her nearest and dearest including Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria as well as model Gigi Hadid and her doting children.

Eva was quick to rush in with a comment for her best friend and penned: "So proud of you!!!" alongside four pink love hearts. Marc Jacobs replied: "CONGRATULATIONS."

The epic weekend saw the star reunited with her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz who were both in the front row of her impressive fashion show.

Victoria was a vision at the event

As Victoria walked out, she was overwhelmed by the emotion of hosting the event, and also by seeing her family in the rafters.

Victoria put her hands to her mouth as she passed by son Brooklyn, who lovingly smiled at his mother as she blew a kiss to him.

As she stepped out, Victoria embraced her husband, David, and Eva who were also sat in the front row.





The star was so grateful for her family and friends

Brooklyn and Nicola joined them and Brooklyn's siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the presentation, which was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

This marks the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after reports of an 'ongoing feud'.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.