American Idol runner-up Willie Spence dies aged 23

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has tragically died aged 23. The talented singer died following a car accident on Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals what he really thinks of co-star George Stephanopoulos

Willie was a runner-up to Chayce Beckham in the 2021 series of the hit program. The accident occured in Marion County in East Tennessee, when the singer's car collided with the back of a tractor trailer, the report states.

Tragically, just hours before the crash, Willie had shared an Instagram video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place on his Instagram page.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stars gone too soon

Celebrities including Katharine McPhee and Mickey Guyton have paid tribute following the news. Katharine, who finished as the runner-up on season five of American Idol and performed a duet with Willie on season 19, posted news of the death to her Instagram story.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

"Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised," she wrote. "God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence's final message on social media before his tragic death

Following Willie's death, many fans have also taken to the late star's Instagram account to pay their respects. "Rest in peace Willie we love you," one wrote, while another commented: "Rest in power." A third added: "This hurts a lot."

READ: Taylor Kinney's fans are worried about his health in new post

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals he is leaving The Voice - Gwen Stefani shows support

The singer's American idol journey saw him kick off the competition with a performance of Rihanna's Diamonds, in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Lionel was particularly impressed with Willie's performance and gave him a standing ovation. He called the singer an "undeniable star" before he went off to Hollywood.

Willie was a fan-favorite on American Idol

After the audition, Willie told the judges: "I just want my voice to reach the world and just share my gift - hopefully winning a Grammy one day, that's where I see myself in five years. It's gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it."

Luke replied: "That Grammy is attainable, no doubt in my mind."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.