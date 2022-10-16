Julia Roberts reveals the secret behind relationship with husband Danny Moder The Ticket to Paradise star has her ways

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder have lived in marital bliss for two decades now and are parents to twins Hazel and Phinneaus, both 17, and 15-year-old Henry.

However, when asked in an interview with E! about what makes their marriage last, the actress wasn't shy about sharing her secret.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it. It's making out. Lots of making out," she revealed to the amusement of her Ticket to Paradise co-star, George Clooney.

George got in on the fun too, saying: "I make out with Danny, too," before commending his friend's answer, adding: "Well, that's a good one. I will say that."

The two also gushed about their families, with George being married to wife Amal for eight years and a father for five, and how they were their "ticket to paradise."

Julia and George joked about the secret to their respective marriages

The Pretty Woman star is navigating parenting teenagers now that her children are getting older, and gave another rare glimpse into her family life in a recent interview with CBS Mornings.

She shared the sweet way she and Danny have always stayed in touch when apart from each other – and how the romantic gesture is something she will be showing her daughter Hazel one day as a bar to aim for when picking her own partner.

"I wrote a lot of letters," she explained of her time filming the upcoming rom-com in Australia. "You could probably have sent emails pretty quickly?" said host Jane Pauley, to which the actress replied: "Yeah, but that's kinda boring, and they don't get the cool stamps."

She continued: "And it's something Danny and I have always done. The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'

The parents-of-three have been married for 20 years

"The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them," she said.

