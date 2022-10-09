Brooklyn Beckham sends public message to family following reunion

Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram Stories at the weekend, where he posted a message for members of his extended family.

The 23-year-old shared a photo of himself and his wife, Nicola Peltz, with his grandparents, Victoria's parents Jackie and Tony Adams.

The aspiring chef sweetly captioned the picture: "Love you NANA and PAPA," adding three red love heart emojis. In the snapshot, Nicola beamed as she put her arms around Brooklyn's grandparents. Brooklyn, who stood next to his grandmother, also smiled.

The young couple, who tied the knot back in April, rocked coordinating outfits, each dressed in light blue jeans and black tops with matching shoes.

Nicola also had a cross choker around her neck, and wore her brunette hair flowing loose past her shoulders.

Victoria had previously shared images of the family's reunion, which took place last week at Paris Fashion Week, where the former Spice Girl was making her debut.

Brooklyn posted the sweet message to Instagram

Her three sons and daughter Harper were there to support her, as was her husband, retired footballer David.

Her close friend Eva Longoria also cheered Victoria on. Despite rumours of a falling out between the fashion maven and her daughter-in-law, Victoria included Nicola in a gushing message for her family.

The mum-of-four captioned a series of images of her family: "I love you all so much x."

The star is David and Victoria's eldest son

Her followers were quick to show their appreciation for the kind message and the photos, which also showed the former Spice Girls star's parents, sister and nieces.

One fan commented: "Beautiful set of pictures… congratulations to you all xxxxxxx." Another added: "Look at Harper's big big smile," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

A third wrote: "Beautiful family," while a fourth chimed in: "I adore these photos for you, V! I can only imagine how amazing you feel right now! Love you always xxx."

