Helen Flanagan details 'best week' as she stuns in figure-hugging dress following Scott Sinclair split reports The couple have been together for 13 years

Helen Flanagan might not be going through her bestpersonal moment currently, following reports that she has split from her fiancé Scott Sinclair, but that hasn't stopped her from making the most out of every situation.

On Thursday, the mother-of-three took to social media to share a photo of herself alongside fellow Coronation Street actor Anthony Crank and revealed it had been the "best week".

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

She later shared several videos ahead of a fun night out, showing her getting ready whilst holding her youngest son Charlie in her arms, before posing in the most stunning Nadine Merabi dress.

The actress looked incredible in a midi-length silver dress, which perfectly showed off her stunning physique.

Helen looked stunning ahead of a night out

To finish off her look, the 32-year-old opted for matching silver sandals, diamond drop earrings and gorgeous makeup. As for her hair, Helen chose to style her hair in a top knot.

"Matilda looking at me," she simply wrote alongside the picture, which saw her pose in front of a Christmas tree whilst blowing a kiss towards her daughter, who is off-camera.

Helen's posts came just days after her partner of 13 years, Scott, broke his social media silence for the first time since it was reported that the couple have parted ways.

The Bristol Rovers footballer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside his three children with Helen, Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and 18-month-old Charlie.

Scott Sinclair shared a photo of himself alongside his three children earlier this week

Scott simply captioned the post with three love heart emojis.

"Hope you guys work things out. Gorgeous family," one commenter told him, whilst another wrote: "Would love you both to be able to sort things out. So sad."

His nan added: "Gorgeous pics Scott love you all lots, Nan."