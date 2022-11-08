GMA's Michael Strahan's realization during time off work sparks reaction The ABC News anchor is a doting dad of many kinds

Michael Strahan is quite the master at balancing his work on Good Morning America with several other pursuits, although he also loves simply spending time with family.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's daughter turns heads with very bold Halloween appearance

The anchor took to social media to share a little peek into his time off the air, and fans were immediately left fawning.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michael Strahan laughs at dancing co-stars in sweet clip

He posted a photograph of his dog Enzo in their car ready for a drive, and noted how much he matched the light brown leather interiors.

"Took Enzo for a nice drive and realized he matches the seats! Lolol," he quipped in the caption, and his followers couldn't help but agree while gushing over the adorable pup.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan makes 'scariest' move away from morning show

"Sure he does, he bought that vehicle intentionally," one fan joked, while another said: "Enzo of course you match the surroundings. You are a fashion statement!"

A third added: "He's such a precious fur baby! I love those soulful eyes," while a fourth commented: "Enzo: Thanks Dad for the ride. Walking was getting to be too much."

Michael had quite the cute realization when on a drive with Enzo

Michael has been balancing his ABC morning news stint with hosting duties on other shows like $100,000 Pyramid and work on his eponymous brands.

Last week a number of subs were present on the GMA stage alongside George Stephanopoulos due to the absences of both Michael and Robin Roberts.

MORE: Michael Strahan’s co-star 'crying' over sweet behind-the-scenes moment with star

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan's $15M family home in new video to mark new beginnings

Michael was missing from the program last Monday, with Eva Pilgrim keeping his seat warm alongside Robin and George.

While the former football star returned, Robin was missing from GMA for the rest of the week, with Amy Robach filling in for her, along with Eva, who covered for the TV anchor on Friday's show.

The GMA hosts have been balancing the morning show with other projects

Their bond remains just as strong, however, which Robin especially celebrated while marking 13 years on the air together with George.

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.