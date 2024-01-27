Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie's red hair is so vibrant in adorable photo from inside family home

Stacey Dooley and her baby girl Minnie are two peas in a pod. The 36-year-old has confessed on countless occasions that the two are inseparable.

On Friday, her mini-me was the image of her TV star mum in a sweet new photo from inside their family home. The one-year-old's vibrant red locks were on full display as she settled in to watch the Traitor's final.

Little Minnie looked so adorable in her tartan skirt

Minnie was certainly in the spirit of the programme donning a red chequered skirt and cream knitted jumper which she paired with white socks. She also had her toy Paddington next to her.

"It's giving, perfect Traitors final outfit. Styled by @sineadmckeefry [emojis]," penned the mother of one. Sinead, who was tagged in the photo is host Claudia Winkleman's stylist on the show.

© Instagram Minnie turned one last week!

Little Minnie was facing away from the camera giving fans a full glimpse of Stacey's cosy brown sofa. Over the back of the sofa was a faux sheepskin rug.

The sweet snap comes just days after Stacey, Minnie, and her dad, Kevin Clifton marked the infant's first birthday with a beautiful party.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pulled out all the stops for Minnie's first birthday

Stacey shared several fabulous photos from Minnie's pink-themed celebrations on Instagram. The first showed off the towering hot pink three-tiered birthday cake Minnie had which was adorned with white icing and emblazoned with the words: "MINNIE IS ONE".

The cake was surrounded by a slew of other delicious-looking dishes including two raspberry pavlovas which also featured large pink icing bows. Also on the table was a dish filled with focaccia bread, spaghetti, tomato and mozzarella salad, and cheese-topped aubergine.

© Stacey Dooley Minnie's birthday decorations were so chic

"Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g [pink love heart emoji]. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched. Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE," Stacey penned in the caption.

Another image gave fans a glimpse at the chic party decorations. The photo showed pale pink, metallic grey, and pearly white balloons covering the ceiling in their living room.

For the adults, Stacey added elegant rose-hued velvet ribbons to the stems of prosecco glasses which were placed on her wooden table next to a magnum of prosecco - just stunning!