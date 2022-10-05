Stacey Dooley flashes growing baby bump in the prettiest pastel co-ord at star-studded event The presenter is expecting her first child with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley showcased her blossoming baby bump on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to enjoy a glitzy Strictly event.

LOOK: Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton expecting first baby together!

The TV star was a vision in pink as she cosied up to her beau, Kevin Clifton, 39. The duo attended the press night of Baz Luhrmann's new musical Strictly Ballroom, which features Kevin in the starring role.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's home video sparks major fan divide

Exuding style, Stacey provided a masterclass in how to strike a balance between glamour and comfort. She looked lovely in a silk pink Issy Miyake cardigan with a pair of matching wide-legged trousers as she posed inside Bromley's Churchill Theatre.

MORE: Pregnant Stacey Dooley shows off blooming baby bump in semi-sheer Zara shirt

MORE: Stacey Dooley comments on relationship with Kevin Clifton's ex-wife Karen Hauer

The presenter elevated her chic outfit with a contrasting yellow leather handbag, gold hoop earrings and beige heels. The-mum-to-be styled her copper tresses in a low bun which she secured with a pearlescent claw clip.

Stacey rocked a silky co-ord

In terms of makeup, Stacey accentuated her naturally pretty features with a touch of highlighter, mascara and pink lip gloss.

Kevin, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his casual outfit comprising a retro zip neck jumper and a pair of black tracksuit bottoms.

In one sweet moment, Stacey caught up with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. The pair beamed with joy as they paused to embrace one another ahead of the gala performance.

The presenter shared a sweet moment with Craig Revel Horwood

Also in attendance were loved-up couples Max George and his partner Maisie Smith, and Strictly professional dancer Neil Jones with Love Island star Chyna Mills.

Stacey's glitzy night out comes in the wake of her surprise pregnancy announcement. On August 26, the 35-year-old shared a touching polaroid picture of her baby bump alongside a heartfelt message. Busting with excitement, she penned: "Gaaaaaaang... we are having a baby, so [very] delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu."

Stacey recently announced her pregnancy with partner Kevin Clifton

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on the BBC One show in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.