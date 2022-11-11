John Legend is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor. He founded the Show Me Campaign seeks to give every child access to a quality education. Through programs such as Teach for America, Teach for All, Harlem Village Academies, and New Profit, the Show Me Campaign works to elevate and celebrate teachers, the single most important factor for student achievement in our schools.

The campaign also works to end the school-to-prison pipeline and to address systemic issues in our criminal justice system that disproportionately impact the poor, minorities and disadvantaged.

John's vision began when he was just 15, where in a competition he spoke about his desire to become a recording artist, but while it would entail fame and fortune, he pledged that he would use his influence and money to give back to his community.

John has revealed that he takes inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr. in order to provide children with the education that they need that can interrupt the cycle of poverty and help them to realise their full potential.

His work also impacts those living in Africa, as his Show Me Campaign partnered with Millennium Promise Alliance in order to provide mosquito nets, free meals to children attending school, safe water points, local clinics and fertilizer to improve crop production and eradicate food shortages.

