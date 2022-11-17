Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares reflective message as she looks forward to a new day The Today star and ABC journalist live in New York City

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts have an incredibly upbeat outlook in life and their attitude is refreshing to many.

The positive couple often share inspiring messages on social media, and this week was no different.

On Wednesday, Deborah took to Instagram to share a reflective post, alongside a picture of New York's iconic skyline.

VIDEO: Al Roker's rise to fame - his career before Today

The message read: "New day. Renewed hope for good things."

Al and Deborah live in New York in a beautiful home, and became empty nesters earlier in the year when their youngest child Nick left home to attend college.

The pair are also parents to 24-year-old Leila, who lives in Paris, where she works as a journalist - following in her mom and dad's footsteps.

Al is also father to older daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared a reflective message on social media

Both Al and Deborah have busy careers in journalism, which sees them travel a lot for work. Deborah works on ABC News, and was one of the reporters who attended London for both the Queen's funeral, and Jubilee this year.

Al, meanwhile, is a much-loved co-anchor on the Third Hour of Today, alongside Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

The star has been absent from the NBC daytime show over the past week, but his seat has been kept warm by Jacob Soboroff.

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts with their children

It's been a busy time for the star, who has collaborated with Breads Bakery, who opened their new store at the Rockefeller Center this week.

Al is known as the "unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center" so his involvement in the new opening came as no surprise to fans. What's more, proceeds from the sales of the baked goods will benefit Al's chosen charity, No Kid Hungry.

He was also recently involved in a new show alongside Dylan called The More You Know, which focuses on raising awareness on protecting the environment.

The star shared a preview of the program on his Instagram this week, and it received lots of positive reviews from fans.

