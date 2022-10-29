Today's Al Roker mourns 'a tremendous loss' as fans rally behind him The NBC star is a devout follower

Al Roker shared with his fans news of a tragic loss of a figure prominent in several New York City circles.

MORE: Today's Al Roker's lesser seen home he convinced his wife to buy – details

He mourned the death of Reverend Calvin Butts, an academic administrator and senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, who passed away on 28 October at the age of 73.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker shares sentimental tribute during DC visit

Along with a photograph of the late Reverend, he shared a message that read: "What a tremendous loss, from a spiritual to a civic leadership role in the life of NYC. All New Yorkers should mourn the loss of #reverendcalvinbutts of the @abyssinianbc."

Several sympathized with Al and the Reverend's followers, as they shared their own thoughts on the loss and the legacy he left behind.

MORE: Al Roker shares Today secret ahead of huge moment for the show

"An amazing, kind, wickedly smart, gentleman, it was an honor to know him. A spiritual and moral leader whose loss is profound," one wrote, while another commented: "I'm saddened to hear this news, my condolences to his family and church family."

Beyond respect for his work as an academic, the tragic loss meant a great deal to Al due to his own relationship with his faith.

Al marked the loss of Reverend Calvin Butts

Church plays an important role in Al's life, attending every Sunday alongside his wife Deborah Roberts, and was even able to celebrate his son Nick through the church.

Back in May, after graduating from high school, Nick gave the sermon at their church, a moment his parents were able to capture with immense pride.

MORE: Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts details her sister's cancer battles in revealing post

MORE: Today's Al Roker shares emotional lakeside wedding photo: 'Such an honour'

"So proud of our boy, Nick, who, as a graduating senior, gave the sermon for #recognitionsunday at our church," he wrote alongside pictures of the 19-year-old.

"Our pastor, @boncape and Children/Youth Minister, Vicki Hall have always been in his corner, as has his fellow acolytes like Baker."

Faith has been an important part of the Today star's life

Nick has since then moved out of the family home to university, leaving his parents as empty nesters, although he did recently visit over the holiday weekend in October.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.