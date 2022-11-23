Kelly Ripa's potentially bittersweet Thanksgiving thanks to family change The LIVE star won't have a full house

Kelly Ripa loves going all out for the holidays, especially because they involve getting to spend time with her nearest and dearest family members.

However, this year, Thanksgiving may not be the same as it always is, due to the absence of their daughter Lola from the family home.

While all three of their kids, including sons Michael and Joaquin, have been living away from home for over a year now, this year saw a big change for Lola.

Instead of living on campus at NYU, she's currently in Europe on an exchange program, set to spend a few months studying abroad.

While the 21-year-old could potentially be home just as always for the holiday and the family celebration could go as always, chances are that due to having gone so recently, it would be harder for her to make the trip for just the long weekend.

Usually, the family of five, including husband Mark Consuelos, comes together for a festive time, often including friends and other relatives.

Lola's move abroad potentially means missing out on Thanksgiving this year

Kelly and Mark may be missing their daughter dearly, but they were able to spend some time with her in her new abode recently.

The TV star took a trip to London to visit Lola. As well as being shown around the city by their daughter, they also took a trip to the famous department store Selfridges.

The group even got to reunite with their good friend Jake Shears, where they went to watch his new show, Tammy Faye, in the West End.

Kelly shared photographs of her trip on social media, with a set of snapshots showing just how tight their bond really was.

The budding musician reunited with her parents in London

The compilation simply featured the two walking arm-in-arm in their warm overcoats, breaking out into laughter while never leaving each others' side.

"Take me back……..Lola, London, and apparently lots of photos of us locomoting away," she captioned her photo dump.

