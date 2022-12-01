George Stephanopoulos shocks Robin Roberts as he details 'wild' first network interview with Sam Bankman-Fried The anchor flew to the Bahamas for the GMA feature

As a longtime journalist and host on Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos has some wild stories and moments he has been witness to, having interviewed some of the most prominent figures out there.

MORE: GMA viewers notice big change as Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos miss show

Whatever story is timely at the moment, the host is quickly on it, with his latest GMA feature being no exception, and it has left his co-stars, and himself, quite shocked.

Speaking on the morning show's Thursday, 1 December episode, he looked back on his "wild" interview with talk of the town Sam Bankman-Fried, who also goes by SBF, former CEO of the now collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ali Wenworth looks so in love as she dances with her husband George Stephanopoulos

MORE: Simone Biles surprises fans with exciting baby news: 'I'm so proud'

George flew all the way to the Bahamas for what marked SBF's first network interview since the collapse of his company, and since losing billions of dollars, and as soon as he was back in ABC studios, he made sure to tell his co-hosts all about it.

Speaking with Robin Roberts and Whit Johnson, who was in for Michael Strahan, he detailed visiting the 30-year-old in his Bahamas penthouse where he used to work with his colleagues for FTX, though now he is the sole occupant.

Though George has done all sorts of major interviews, he appeared quite flabbergasted with his conversation with the once promising entrepreneur.

The former CEO opened up about his lack of risk management

He told his co-stars: "This was really something," adding: "A wild interview. Almost two hours we sat down."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's reason for absence revealed in bedridden photo as she misses annual tree lighting

MORE: Zara Tindall embraces the Australian sunshine in figure-skimming linen dress

He even said: "It felt at times like a therapy session. He took every tough question, he wanted to speak out."

FTX filed for bankrupcy on 11 November

George shocked both Robin and Whit when he told them: "Remember, about a month ago he was worth $20 billion dollars, now he says he's worth $100,000," receiving winces and gasps from his co-hosts in return.

After the interview was shown, the three hosts discussed SBF's "stunning admission" of his mismanagement, and George revealed he had gone against the recommendations of his team by seeking to speak with different media outlets.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.