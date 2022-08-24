George Stephanopoulos takes break from GMA for family vacation The ABC News star will be back soon enough!

George Stephanopoulos is someone many look forward to seeing each morning on Good Morning America, delivering the biggest stories of the day.

However, for the past couple of weeks, he has been absent from his regular anchor's chair, instead being subbed by several other ABC correspondents and anchors.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth’s love story

While it's not clear how long he'll be gone for, he definitely looks to be spending some time with family at the moment according to his wife, Ali Wentworth.

The actress shared a photograph of the two embracing while on their sun-soaked Greek vacation, posing for a picture by their pool.

Ali simply captioned the sweet image: "Greece with my Greek," as fans weighed in calling them "adorable," and wishing them a happy vacation.

While they haven't shared many other snippets of their trip, we're sure they're having a blast making the best of one of George's rare breaks from the air.

George and Ali are currently vacationing in Greece

There's also a good chance that their two daughters, Elliott and Harper, are with them while they await the start of new semesters in the following weeks.

George last shared a glimpse in July at one of his more important assignments before his break, a sit down with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with regards to his new book.

He isn't the only one among his GMA co-stars who's been taking some time off, with Michael Strahan doing the same.

The former pro-football player has been taking a few days off here and there to enjoy the last of summer while juggling work on another ABC staple, $100,000 Pyramid.

Robin Roberts, meanwhile, shared that she'd be taking a few days off herself and will return for the show in September through her morning prayer video with her glam squad.

One of the anchor's latest big assignments was interviewing Henry Kissinger

In their absence, several popular hosts and correspondents like Amy Robach, Whit Johnson, and Gio Benitez have been filling in, with the latter spending a full week in the anchor's chair, a personal milestone.

