Jada Pinkett Smith admits friendship with Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino 'nourished' her world

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have been one of the most recognizable power couples in Hollywood for over two decades.

The two met in 1994 on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, going on to marry in 1997 and having two children together, Willow and Jaden Smith.

Before Will was married to Jada, though, he was married to Sheree Zampino, the mother of his first child, Trey Smith, from 1992 to 1995, and though their marriage was short lived, not only have they maintained a friendship, but Jada and Sheree are good friends as well.

Their friendship goes back to the beginning of the Red Table Talk host's own relationship with Will, and she made her love for her co-parent clear as ever in a sweet birthday tribute for her birthday.

Jada took to Instagram on 16 November to commemorate Sheree's special day, sharing a set of photos proving how far the two have come.

The first sees the two together a whopping twenty-three years ago, smiling as a young Jaden Smith sleeps in between them.

The actress recognized just how far they have come since then by juxtaposing the throwback next to a current photo of the two, smiling as they sit side by side during an episode of Red Table Talk.

"Ree!" the mother-of-two affectionately called Sheree in her post, writing: "Do you remember this day 23 years ago when we joined forces to meet Ernie Barnes to see a sketch of the painting we wanted to commission of Will with Trey and Jaden for Will’s bday?!?"

She added: "We share so many memories. Thank you for them all. The sweet ones as well as the challenging ones. Our sisterhood has nourished my world."

Sheree was quick to return the love, commenting: "Awww… this is absolutely precious! I love you J!" and the two were commended for their ongoing friendship, with a follower of Jada's also writing: "Your children are better humans because of your relationship!"

